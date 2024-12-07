Zimmer Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.37% of Structure Therapeutics worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,769,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after buying an additional 221,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,977,000 after buying an additional 383,635 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,609 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,407,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.
Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $62.85.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
