Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 262,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.83% of V2X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in V2X by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in V2X by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 401,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,604,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

VVX opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.47 and a beta of 0.55.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $153,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $653,246.62. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

