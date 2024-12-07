Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $612,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,481,540.32. This trade represents a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,469.74. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,591 shares of company stock worth $11,892,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.09 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $83.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

