Zega Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zega Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.08.

Adobe Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $552.96 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.45 and its 200-day moving average is $521.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

