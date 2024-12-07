Zega Financial LLC Invests $253,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Zega Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,542,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,108,000 after acquiring an additional 296,335 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 555,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 398,291 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 328,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.