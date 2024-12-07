Zega Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zega Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $934.74 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.32 and a 12 month high of $935.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.66.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

