Zega Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zega Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.59.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

