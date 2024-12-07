Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $37,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. CX Institutional lifted its position in PulteGroup by 127.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.85.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

