Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 197,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

