Zacks Investment Management Has $44.96 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $44,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

