Zacks Investment Management Has $150.93 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,317 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.26% of MetLife worth $150,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $89.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

