Zacks Investment Management Has $107.27 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,282 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $107,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $191.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $196.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $531.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

