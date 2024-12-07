Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,821 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

MDT stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

