Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.89.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.