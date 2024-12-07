Yaupon Capital Management LP Sells 140,729 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Yaupon Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,729 shares during the quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $18,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.19.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $346.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.91 and its 200 day moving average is $225.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $357.09.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.