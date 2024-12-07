Yaupon Capital Management LP Purchases 632,218 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 565.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 632,218 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources accounts for about 2.0% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $36,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 455,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,487 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $10,526,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 194.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $124,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,342.47. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,810. The trade was a 3.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,605 shares of company stock valued at $282,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

