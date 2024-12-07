Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $28.50 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Yaupon Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198,968 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for 1.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of NiSource worth $28,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NiSource by 53.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,124,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,691,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,368 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $32,162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,449,000 after buying an additional 876,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 59.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,391,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after buying an additional 518,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $38.56.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.00 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. NiSource’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

