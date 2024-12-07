Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of OPAL Fuels worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 83.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.51. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPAL. Scotiabank lowered shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

