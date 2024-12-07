Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $11.51 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,828 shares during the quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in PG&E by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 2.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 14.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

PG&E Increases Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

View Our Latest Report on PG&E

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.