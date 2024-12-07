Yaupon Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,530,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,021,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 146.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 34.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,711,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 690,344 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss bought 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 593,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,335. This trade represents a 3.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,920 shares of company stock worth $45,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $17.50.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

