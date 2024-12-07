XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,784,000 after buying an additional 1,452,956 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $453,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,399 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

