XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,000. Citigroup comprises about 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

