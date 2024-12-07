XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,052,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This represents a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,247 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $550.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.78 and its 200-day moving average is $472.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.72 and a 1-year high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.33.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

