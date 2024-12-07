XTX Topco Ltd Has $4.47 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $14,238,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $37,021,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

