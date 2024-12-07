XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,578 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,033 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 679,750 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 470,950 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,594,121 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,723 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,149 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

In other news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 1.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,576.53. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

