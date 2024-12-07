Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,702 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.44% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $452,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $103.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. The trade was a 59.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

