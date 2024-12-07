Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Joseph Geagea Acquires 4,000 Shares

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.35 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,380.00 ($34,217.95).
Worley Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Worley
