Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Joseph Geagea Acquires 4,000 Shares

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.35 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,380.00 ($34,217.95).

Worley Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Worley alerts:

About Worley

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.