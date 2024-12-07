Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 70,705 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,705 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after acquiring an additional 123,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,929 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,565.1% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 71,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

NYSE:MOH opened at $295.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

