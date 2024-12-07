Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 15,041 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Masco worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 507.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 42.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 82.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,084 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 88,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.