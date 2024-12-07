Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 74.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644,526 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Block by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Block by 64.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $123,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,124.74. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,820. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Block from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.96.

Block Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

