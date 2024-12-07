Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 149.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,601 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
