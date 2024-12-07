Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 149.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,601 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Read Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.