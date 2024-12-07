Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 143.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,947.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,009.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,874.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

