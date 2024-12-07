Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $28,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $157.78 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.62 and a 52 week high of $268.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.20.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

