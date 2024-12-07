World Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 731,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,616,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after purchasing an additional 435,854 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 276.5% in the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 129,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

