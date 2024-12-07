World Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $48.43 Million Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,430,000. World Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Assurant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Assurant by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 67,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Assurant by 198.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $224.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.19 and a 200-day moving average of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

