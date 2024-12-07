World Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.75 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2,732.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,363 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $31,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 127.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in PulteGroup by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $149.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

