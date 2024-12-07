World Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 76,807 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,807 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,321 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,054.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $274.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.19 and a 12-month high of $275.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.77 and its 200-day moving average is $240.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

