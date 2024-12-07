Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Woodward by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.44.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,929.15. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,325.91. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,313 shares of company stock worth $8,933,572. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Down 0.9 %

WWD stock opened at $179.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.14. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

