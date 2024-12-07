WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Plans Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:QSML)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0024 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.22. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (QSML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QSML was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

