WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Plans Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:QSML)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0024 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.22. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Company Profile
