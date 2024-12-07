WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5199 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Target Range Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile
