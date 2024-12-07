Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE:WSR opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

