Wexford Capital LP Invests $107,000 in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 89.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 146,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 65,133 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.75%.

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.