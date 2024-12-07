Wexford Capital LP Decreases Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PRFree Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,990 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,027,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 58.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,496,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,742 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Permian Resources (NYSE:PR)

