Wexford Capital LP Decreases Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,990 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,027,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 58.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,496,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,742 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Permian Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

