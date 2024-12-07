Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,003 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Welltower were worth $23,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 638.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 38.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,845 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,112,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,223,000 after acquiring an additional 417,046 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $131.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Welltower Company Profile



Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

