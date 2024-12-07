Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,591,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 790,699 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.85% of Voya Financial worth $522,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

VOYA opened at $81.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

