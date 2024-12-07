Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.16 Billion Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,089,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.75% of PPL worth $1,160,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,459,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,363,000 after buying an additional 1,720,941 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PPL by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 80,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $314,680.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,107.90. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

