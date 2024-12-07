Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.01 Billion Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,115,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,349,767 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.57% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,013,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,834,000 after buying an additional 7,702,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,833,000 after buying an additional 124,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,127,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,274,000 after acquiring an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,150,000 after acquiring an additional 190,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

