Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Corpay were worth $893,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $365.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $385.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.93.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

