Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 60,076 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 598.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BALL. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Stock Down 0.8 %

BALL stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

