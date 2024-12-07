Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 242,601 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 242,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 654.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

